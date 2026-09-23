Maharashtra Universities To Hold Student Marathi Literary Conferences Ahead Of 100th Sahitya Sammelan

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has directed public, self-financed and deemed universities across the state to organise one-day Marathi literary conferences for students ahead of the 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan.

Universities Asked To Ensure Student Participation

Patil said universities should make special arrangements to ensure the participation of a large number of young students. The conferences are expected to promote the Marathi language and cultivate greater interest in literature among students.

The directions were issued during an online meeting with vice-chancellors to review preparations for the centenary literary conference. Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant and senior officials from the Higher and Technical Education and Marathi Language departments attended the meeting.

100th Marathi Sahitya Sammelan To Be Held In Pune

The 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan will be held in Pune from January 28 to 31, 2027. Student literary conferences are being planned at universities across Maharashtra as part of the events leading up to it.

Patil directed universities to hold their conferences on different dates instead of conducting them simultaneously. This would give literary activities organised at different locations wider reach and visibility, he said.

Meanwhile, Samant announced that programmes under the banner “Abhijat Marathi, Abhiman Marathi” would be conducted across universities in October to commemorate Marathi receiving classical-language status.

The initiative will begin at the University of Mumbai on October 3. Programmes will subsequently be held at Savitribai Phule Pune University on October 4; Shivaji University, Kolhapur, on October 5; Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University on October 6; and Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded, on October 7.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will host the programme on October 8, followed by Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University on October 9, Marathi Bhasha University at Riddhapur on October 10, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University on October 11 and Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University at Ramtek on October 12.

Events will also be organised at Gondwana University, Gadchiroli, on October 13; Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon, on October 14; and Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, Nashik, on October 15. SNDT Women’s University in Mumbai and affiliated colleges will also conduct programmes, Samant said.

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