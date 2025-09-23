 Maharashtra: Tuition Teacher Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Student In Yavatmal; She Dies After Abortion Attempt
After she became pregnant as a result of the sexual assault, the accused took her to Pusad town, where he gave her a pill for abortion, but her condition deteriorated, he said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Tuition Teacher Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Student In Yavatmal; She Dies After Abortion Attempt | File Pic (Representative Image)

Yavatmal: A tuition teacher from Maharashtra's Yavatmal district has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a 17-year-old student, who died while undergoing treatment at a hospital after an abortion attempt, an official said on Tuesday.

About The Case

The police on Sunday arrested the 27-year-old accused, who allegedly sexually exploited the victim for nine months and impregnated her, the official said.

As per the police complaint, the accused, who gave tuitions, befriended the student and allegedly raped her on multiple occasions in the last nine months, the official said.

After she became pregnant as a result of the sexual assault, the accused took her to Pusad town, where he gave her a pill for abortion, but her condition deteriorated, he said.

article-image

She died while undergoing treatment in Nanded on Monday, he said.

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

