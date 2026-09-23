Maharashtra Tribal Development Department’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan To Focus On Welfare Delivery, Health And Education |

Mumbai: Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike has directed officials to ensure effective implementation of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ being conducted by the Tribal Development Department from September 17 to October 17, 2026.

Chairing a review meeting on the campaign, Uike said meticulous planning should be undertaken for various people-centric initiatives and emphasis should be placed not merely on creating awareness about government welfare schemes and services, but also on ensuring that eligible beneficiaries actually receive their benefits.

Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod, additional commissioners from Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik and Thane divisions, project officers and senior officials of the department participated in the meeting through video conferencing. Officials presented details of activities planned under the campaign.

Focus on students, health and women’s empowerment

Various competitions, including drawing, elocution, essay writing, debates and rangoli, are being organised in tribal institutions as well as government and aided Ashram schools. Guidance camps are also being held for students preparing for competitive examinations, providing them with information about government schemes and available opportunities.

Health check-ups of students in Ashram schools and hostels are being conducted, with special emphasis on haemoglobin testing. Initiatives are also being undertaken for registration of women farmers and strengthening women’s self-help groups.

Awareness of schemes at village level

To take information about Tribal Development Department schemes to the grassroots, activities such as chariot campaigns, street plays, morning rallies, Seva Yatras and beneficiary meets are being organised. Awareness programmes on forest rights, PESA, women’s empowerment and various welfare schemes are also being conducted, along with guidance and assistance for eligible beneficiaries.

Success stories highlighting positive changes in beneficiaries’ lives through government schemes are also being documented and videos are being prepared.

Cleanliness and public participation

Health check-ups, blood donation drives, tree plantation, cleanliness drives, yoga and meditation sessions, de-addiction awareness programmes, career guidance, road safety and cyber safety initiatives are among the other activities being undertaken.

Uike directed officials to organise a cleanliness campaign in schools and hostels from October 2 to 17 to mark Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Necessary circulars and monitoring arrangements are being put in place for the campaign.

Uike said the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan should not remain limited to disseminating information about government schemes, but should become a people-centric initiative that ensures government services and schemes actually reach beneficiaries. He directed officials to plan activities according to local needs and available resources and work in coordination to ensure that the benefits reach the last person in the tribal community.

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