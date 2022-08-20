e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra to take Rs 4,000 crore loan from ADB for medical colleges: Minister Girish Mahajan

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 07:40 PM IST
Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan | Facebook

Mumbai: Maharashtra is set to take a loan of Rs. 4,000 crores from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for medical colleges across the state, according to Medical Education and Rural Development Girish Mahajan.

"A meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, in which it was decided to take a loan of Rs 4,000 crore from the Asian Development Bank. This money will be used for medical colleges," said Mahajan to reporters.

article-image

