Maharashtra To Republish Complete Works, Release 66 Translations Of Annabhau Sathe | Fpj

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved the publication of 66 translated works of Sahityaratna Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe in multiple languages, alongside the reprinting of his complete published literature, as part of efforts to make the social reformer's writings accessible to a wider audience in India and abroad.

The decision was taken at a review meeting of the Sahityaratna Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Charitra Sadhane Publication Committee, chaired by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil at Dr Homi Bhabha State University on Thursday.

The meeting was informed that the Annabhau Sathe Chair at the University of Mumbai has completed the translation of 66 of Sathe's literary works over the past five years. These include 31 translations from Marathi into English, 15 into Hindi, 15 into Gujarati, three translations from English into Russian and two translations from Marathi into Tamil.

The committee discussed publishing these translated works through reputed publishers in the respective languages with high-quality printing to ensure wider circulation among readers in India and overseas.

The state government also approved the reprinting of all seven previously published volumes of Annabhau Sathe's literature, noting that the books are currently out of print despite continued demand across Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

In addition, ten standalone books based on Sathe's stories, novels and other writings will be published to commemorate his 107th birth anniversary on August 1.

Addressing the meeting, Patil said research-based publications on the lives and contributions of social reformers are essential for promoting social awareness and change. He said the publication committees should prioritise scholarly and socially relevant literature while planning future publications.

The minister also stressed the need to introduce the thoughts and writings of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Annabhau Sathe to younger generations, adding that the government would continue efforts to support the reprinting, translation and publication of their works.