Viral Video: Bihar Board Exam Papers Found In Rainwater; Officials Say 'Anti-Social Elements' Circulated Footage, Deny Negligence

A viral video showing bundles of Bihar Board question papers and answer sheets lying in rainwater at an education centre in Bihar’s Buxar district has sparked widespread criticism and raised concerns over the handling of confidential examination material ahead of the quarterly examinations for Classes 9, 10 and 12.

According to an India Today report, the examination materials were dispatched by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for the July 2026 quarterly examinations. Headmasters were informed that the consignments had reached Rajkiya Buniyadi Vidyalaya in Buxar and were instructed to collect them before the examinations.

Question papers of 167 schools found floating in Buxar bihar @archanapatel_@arohishukl50402 pic.twitter.com/C6rJiPpsPE — Moonlight (@Ravijee0011) July 2, 2026

The controversy erupted after heavy rainfall inundated the school premises, with videos circulating on social media showing sealed bundles of question papers and answer booklets lying in water. The visuals quickly went viral, prompting criticism from social media users who questioned how sensitive examination material could be left exposed to rain.

Similarly, the Buxar district education department rejected allegations of negligence.

According to The Indian Express, the viral footage was recorded while examination materials were being distributed to schools during an unexpected spell of heavy rain, and not because the papers were negligently stored.

Bihar exam materials for classes 9 to 12 were found dumped in rainwater in Buxar district. Despite viral proof showing the neglect of sensitive documents, officials claim nothing was damaged. This shocking handling raises serious alarms about system integrity. pic.twitter.com/0Ucr6ABXeW — VIZHPUNEET (@vizhpuneet) July 2, 2026

An official said, “The claim that sealed bundles of quarterly examination question papers and answer sheets for Classes 9, 10 and 12 were found floating in rainwater is factually incorrect.” The department also maintained that the examination material remained “completely safe” and that the quarterly examinations were conducted smoothly as scheduled.

Officials explained that the question papers and answer booklets for the July 2026 quarterly examinations had reached the district by June 27. Since M.P. High School in Buxar was designated as a centre for the police constable recruitment examination on June 28, the material was shifted and securely stored at Rajkiya Buniyadi Vidyalaya as a precaution.

After the NEET paper leaks, delay in

SSC-GD exams due to technical issues, scam in CBSE results, postponing CUET exams, UPSC paper leak, TET paper leaks, ICAI exam results leak, now bundles of Bihar Board question papers and answer sheets were found floating in rainwater at a… pic.twitter.com/TSaZlzXGuj — ज़िद्दी नागरिक (@ZiddiNaagrik) July 2, 2026

Schools began collecting the material from June 30. Officials said packets were being sorted and loaded into vehicles when heavy rain began unexpectedly, and the viral video was recorded during this distribution process.

The education department alleged that the footage was circulated by “anti-social elements” to defame the department. It also stated that reports linking the visuals to negligence were “factually incorrect and baseless,” and insisted there was “no negligence or violation of instructions.”

Despite the clarification, the incident has raised concerns over the storage, handling, and transportation of confidential examination material, with calls for stricter safeguards.