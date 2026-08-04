Maharashtra To Launch ‘Manas-Sutra’ Initiative To Train College Teachers In Student Mental Health Support | AI

Mumbai: Recognising the growing need to address student mental health concerns in an increasingly competitive, fast-paced and technology-driven academic environment, the Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department will launch a statewide initiative, ‘Manas-Sutra’, to train teachers across colleges and universities.

Teachers to Be Trained to Identify Early Signs of Distress

The initiative aims to equip faculty members with the skills to identify early signs of mental stress, emotional insecurity and behavioural changes among students, enabling timely guidance and appropriate support.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil unveiled the official poster of the initiative at Mantralaya in Mumbai on Monday.

Initiative Aligned With NEP 2020 Vision

The programme has been designed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which places emphasis not only on students’ intellectual development but also on their emotional, social and ethical growth. The initiative seeks to move beyond providing counselling only after a problem arises and instead promote preventive measures and institution-wide mental health support systems.

As teachers interact with students regularly, they are often among the first to notice changes in their behaviour or emotional well-being. Under the initiative, faculty members will be trained to recognise early indicators of psychological distress, respond with empathy and guide students towards professional assistance when required.

MSFDA Develops Statewide Training Programme

The Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy (MSFDA), Pune, has developed the statewide programme for teachers from universities and colleges across Maharashtra. The initiative will adopt a multidisciplinary approach combining psychological concepts, guidance and counselling, crisis management, digital well-being, inclusive practices and elements of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS).

The programme aims to strengthen teachers’ ability to identify early signs of stress and emotional vulnerability among students. It will also focus on developing systems for mentoring, counselling, peer support and referrals, while providing practical strategies for crisis identification, immediate response and post-intervention care.

Another key objective is to encourage educational institutions to create emotionally safe, inclusive and discrimination-free campuses.

A state-level faculty development programme under ‘Manas-Sutra’ will be held at the Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy in Pune from August 10 to 12, 2026. The programme will be conducted for faculty members from universities and colleges across the state.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department Venu Gopal Reddy, Director of Higher Education Dr Shailendra Deolankar, Joint Director of Higher Education Dr Archana Borhade and Deputy Secretary Ashok Mande were present at the poster unveiling ceremony.

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