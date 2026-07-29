Maharashtra To Launch 'Drug-Free Mumbai' Campaign On July 30; CM Devendra Fadnavis To Inaugurate | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will launch the ‘Drug-Free Mumbai’ public awareness campaign on Thursday, July 30, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis set to inaugurate the initiative at the NSCI Dome in Worli at 11 am.

Lodha Appeals to Youth & Students

Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who also heads the high-level committee for the de-addiction awareness campaign, has appealed to Mumbai residents, particularly young people and students, to participate in large numbers and take a pledge to help build a drug-free society.

The campaign will involve a series of awareness and outreach programmes throughout the year. It aims to bring together schools, colleges, counsellors, parents and social organisations to spread awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse.

Online Participation for Students

Students from educational institutions across Mumbai will also be able to participate in the initiative through online platforms. The campaign will focus on prevention, counselling and the promotion of positive life values, with the message: “Say no to drugs, say yes to life.”

The initiative seeks to encourage young people to adopt healthy and responsible lifestyles while taking the campaign’s message to different sections of society.

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Collective Effort for a Safer Mumbai

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar are expected to attend the launch. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rubal Aggarwal, Mumbai City Collector Aanchal Goyal and Mumbai Suburban Collector Saurabh Katiyar, along with other dignitaries, will also be present.

Lodha said the government had launched the comprehensive campaign to prevent young people from falling into the trap of substance abuse and to create greater awareness about de-addiction. He said schools, colleges, non-governmental organisations, citizens and various sections of society would be brought together to achieve the goal of a drug-free Mumbai.

Emphasising the need for collective participation, Lodha said every section of society must remain alert to curb substance abuse. He appealed to citizens to extend their wholehearted support to the campaign to help build a safer and stronger Mumbai.

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