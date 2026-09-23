Maharashtra To Form Panel For New College Locations, CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders CET Centre Expansion |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the formation of a sub-committee to examine locations proposed for setting up new colleges outside the five-year development plans of universities.

The move is aimed at ensuring equitable access to higher education facilities across the state and enabling the establishment of new colleges in areas where they are needed, Fadnavis said.

He issued the directions at a meeting of the Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education and Development (MAHED)held at Mantralaya on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Industries Minister Uday Samant and senior government officials attended the meeting.

Fadnavis said the sub-committee would scrutinise locations that universities have found eligible for inclusion in the 2027-28 annual plan, but which fall outside their existing five-year plans.

The committee will consider representations received by universities from elected representatives and educational institutions seeking permission to establish new colleges. It will examine all prescribed criteria and submit its report to the state government.

CET centres to be expanded with focus on security

The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to increase the number of Common Entrance Test (CET) examination centres so that students can access centres closer to their places of residence.

Fadnavis said suggestions and feedback received from students should be considered and necessary improvements made to provide greater clarity about the CET examination process.

However, he stressed that any increase in the number of examination centres must not compromise examination security, transparency or supervision. He directed the authorities to establish a system under which the CET Cell exercises more effective control and monitoring over examination centres.

CET Cell Commissioner Dilip Sardaesai gave a presentation on the current status of the engineering admission process for the academic year.

Share of girls in engineering admissions rises

The meeting also reviewed the impact of the state government's decision to provide free higher education to girls.

According to the data presented at the meeting, the proportion of girls among total engineering admissions in Maharashtra has increased over the past four years. In the 2023-24 academic year, girls accounted for 32.72% of total engineering admissions. The figure rose to 37.27% in 2026-27.

The meeting discussed the increase in female participation in engineering education as a positive development and reviewed the implementation of the free higher education initiative for girls.

Officials also reviewed the centralised admission process and its current status. The meeting discussed measures to make the admission process more simple, transparent and student-friendly, while ensuring that students do not face difficulties during admissions.

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