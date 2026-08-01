Maharashtra To Fast-Track 203 Exam Malpractice Cases; Oldest Pending Case Dates Back To 2002

Representative Image

Maharashtra has identified 203 pending examination malpractice cases to be heard by 23 special fast-track courts, making it one of the first states to implement dedicated courts for exam-related offences.

The state has expanded the scope of these courts by including cases registered under both the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.

Broader scope of offences

Unlike several other states focusing mainly on paper leak cases under the central law, Maharashtra has included a wider range of examination-related offences, according to the Indian Express. These include alleged malpractice in Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, recruitment tests for government jobs, and examinations conducted by bodies such as the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), along with cases involving police and civic recruitment.

As per the report, the identified cases have been registered under the 1982 state legislation, the 2024 central Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) or the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with the Information Technology Act, depending on when the offences occurred.

High Court-backed initiative

The development follows the Bombay High Court's decision to designate special courts across the state. Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge recently notified the remaining courts after earlier approving two such courts in Aurangabad and Nagpur. The designated courts have been instructed to make every effort to complete trials within three months of the filing of charge sheets. In most of the identified cases, charge sheets have already been submitted.

The move comes in the wake of widespread concerns about examination integrity following the NEET paper leak controversy. The Union government directed states to establish special courts under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the initiative to expedite the resolution of examination-related offences, stating that the future of India's youth would not be jeopardised.

Oldest and district-wise cases

Among the 203 cases identified, the oldest dates back to 2002. It is pending before a Mumbai court and relates to alleged irregularities and corruption in MPSC examinations conducted for posts, including Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment.

District-wise, Aurangabad has the highest number of identified cases with 46, followed by Thane (22), Pune (18), Jalgaon (15), Mumbai (12), and Nagpur and Parbhani with 11 cases each. A significant number of these cases involve allegations of cheating through electronic devices and other unfair means during examinations.

According to The Indian Express, districts that currently have no pending cases under the relevant laws, including Latur, Amravati, Nanded, Raigad, Akola, and Buldhana, have not been assigned special courts at this stage.

Trials begin in Nagpur

Meanwhile, the Nagpur special court has already begun hearing cases. In one matter concerning the alleged leak of an HSC Board examination paper, where the trial has not yet commenced, the court has directed that proceedings be expedited.

The establishment of these fast-track courts is expected to speed up the disposal of long-pending examination malpractice cases while strengthening accountability in recruitment and academic examinations across Maharashtra.