'Those Who Harm Youth's Future Won't Be Spared': PM Narendra Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts To Crack Down On NEET Paper Leak Culprits | file pic

New Delhi: Amid intensifying protests against the Centre over the NEET paper leak issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the importance of the youth's future, announcing that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those involved in compromising the future of the youth "will not be spared," adding that relevant authorities have been directed to take all necessary measures.

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"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote.

The PM's assurance comes amidst wisdespread protests in Delhi and other cities including a call for Chalo Sansad on July 20 by activists. The activists have put forth three demands to end their agitation.

Sourav Das a spokesperson for the organisation said, "First, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Second, 1 crore rupees compensation for the families of all those students who committed suicide due to the NEET paper leak. Third, all FIRs filed unnecessarily against peaceful protesters should be withdrawn, and we want a sovereign guarantee from the government that no such FIRs will be filed against any peaceful protester in relation to this protest in the future," he added.

Das termed the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as "non-negotiable", adding that the protest would continue until the demand was met.

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Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable. Without this, the protest will continue. It will continue for as long as it has to."Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the issue of paper leaks should not be politicised and it is a serious problem which requires in-depth discussion.

Das said he had spoken to Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hungr strike even after being admitted to hospital, and that they agreed the protest should remain peaceful.

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"I spoke with Sonam Wangchuk several times today. The conclusion was that this protest should remain peaceful. He has also publicly appealed to all protesters to maintain peace and conduct this protest in the right manner. He has also publicly appealed to all protesters to maintain peace and conduct this protest in the right manner," Das said.

He alleged, ".. In previous protests in this country, anti-social elements planted by the ruling regime infiltrate and derail the entire protest, then ultimately, those protesting peacefully are blamed, and this should not happen."

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According to the Delhi Police, over 118 police personnel sustained injuries during the scuffles--including senior officers of the ranks of Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and Assistant Commissioner, alongside several women personnel. Around 60 protesters were also reported injured.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)