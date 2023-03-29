Maharashtra to end convocation ceremonies in all state universities from next academic year

Representative Image | Pixabay

Pune: The Higher and Technical Education Department, Maharashtra has decided to cancel the graduation ceremonies from various universities in the state from the next academic year starting in June 2023. This decision came from the Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil.

Education minister, Chandrakant Patil said that the students can access their degrees from their DigiLocker accounts. He was speaking to the media at an interaction in Pune on Monday.

The minister said the practice of wearing robes and holding grand ceremonies will go away because it is not required. A notification will soon be issued by the department.

The minister said, "We have taken a decision to stop holding convocation ceremonies from the next academic year as a large amount of funds are spent on them. So, there won’t be convocation ceremonies held by any of the state universities from the next academic year."

However he said, "DigiLocker will be mandatory for every student. Degrees will be stored here and students can access and produce their degrees anywhere and at any time."

A convocation ceremony is conducted by the university to grant degrees and other awards to eligible students every academic year.

The UGC had allowed universities to grant permission to big colleges under them to conduct convocations to avoid the rush when the parent varsities hold their ceremonies.

Former vice-chancellor of SPPU Wasudev Gade, said to TOI, "There is nothing illegal if the minister stops convocation ceremonies. Many universities in the country do not conduct such ceremonies simply because they feel that it is a British practice. There was no such ceremony when I was studying at Jawaharlal Nehru University. I am not aware of the current practice. However, this move will surely disappoint many students."

Last year, the state government had decided to have one single day for state universities across Maharashtra to hold their convocation ceremonies so that students would get ‘uniform’ certificates and there would be one big day of celebrations across the state. However, the decision was not feasible for many universities, given the schedules of their exams and declaration of results.