Maharashtra TET-2026 Paper Leak Probe Expands To Printing Press; Three Arrested As SIT And Bihar STF Intensify Hunt | X @PTI_News

Thane: The investigation into the alleged Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 question paper leak has gathered fresh momentum, with investigators expanding the probe to the printing stage of the examination process. In a major breakthrough, the Maharashtra Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT), in coordination with the Bihar Special Task Force (STF), has arrested three individuals linked to the Agra-based printing press where the confidential examination papers were printed.

With the latest arrests, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to 10, including the wife of the alleged mastermind, while investigators believe the interstate paper leak network is far larger and that more arrests are likely in the coming days.

According to investigators, two current employees and one former employee of Mahim Patram Printing Press in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested for their alleged role in facilitating the leakage of confidential question papers before the examination.

The arrested accused have been identified as Naresh Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Chandra, and Babulal Kushwaha. Investigating agencies suspect that the trio played a key role in illegally taking the highly confidential question papers out of the printing facility, enabling them to reach members of the leak syndicate.

Mastermind, Brother-in-Law Still on the Run

Despite multiple arrests, the alleged mastermind, Bijender Kumar Gupta, remains absconding. A Look Out Circular (LOC) has already been issued against him as authorities intensify efforts to trace his whereabouts.

Police are also searching for Gupta's brother-in-law, Vikas, who is suspected to have played an active role in the conspiracy. Joint teams of the Maharashtra Police SIT and Bihar STF are conducting raids at multiple locations in an attempt to apprehend both accused.

Family Claims Babulal Was Picked Up After Duty

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Babua Kushwaha, brother of arrested accused Babulal Kushwaha, claimed that Babulal was detained on July 4 while returning home after completing his shift at the printing press.

According to him, a joint team of the Maharashtra SIT and Uttar Pradesh Police intercepted Babulal and took him into custody.

Babua maintained that his brother had been working at the printing press since 1994-95 and was never responsible for transporting confidential examination papers.

He further claimed that co-accused Sanjay Kumar Chandra had been dismissed from the printing press nearly two years ago. Since then, Chandra has reportedly been earning a living by selling vegetables and was occasionally hired by the press for temporary work during periods of increased workload.

However, Babua said he had no knowledge of how Babulal allegedly became involved in the paper leak racket.

He also stated that Babulal's wife passed away several years ago and that he has only one son, who is pursuing his studies while working at a modest job.

Probe Expands Across Multiple States

Investigators said the interrogation of the arrested accused has yielded several crucial leads, helping authorities reconstruct the chain through which the confidential question paper allegedly moved from the printing press to members of the leak syndicate.

Officials believe the operation involved a well-organised interstate network and are now examining the role of additional suspects who may have facilitated the transmission and distribution of the leaked paper.

The Maharashtra SIT, assisted by the Bihar STF and other state police units, continues to investigate the financial transactions, communication records and logistical links connected to the accused.

Officials indicated that the investigation remains at a crucial stage, with more arrests expected as the agencies continue to unravel the full extent of the alleged examination paper leak conspiracy.

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