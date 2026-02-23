Maharashtra Teachers' Body Urges Govt To Place RTE Resolutions Before Supreme Court For Clarity

State President Sudhir Ghagas |

Bhiwandi: The Maharashtra State Shikshan Kranti Sanghatana has called upon the state government to place all Government Resolutions (GRs) issued under the Right to Education framework before the Supreme Court of India seeking clarity on the implementation of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandate and protection for in-service teachers.

Post-Judgment Administrative Chaos

In a detailed representation addressed to School Education Minister Dada Bhuse and Principal Secretary Ranjit Singh Deol, state president Sudhir Ghagas highlighted concerns stemming from the apex court’s ruling that made TET compulsory for teachers of Classes 1 to 8 under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

Ghagas stated that while the judgment mandates that teachers appointed prior to the enforcement of the RTE Act must clear TET within two years from the date of the verdict, its implementation has led to administrative inconsistencies. He pointed out that in cases where promotional vacancies arise within this two-year period, junior teachers who have cleared TET are being promoted over senior teachers who are yet to qualify.

Violation of Service Rules?

Terming this practice inconsistent with the Maharashtra Private Schools Employees Rules, 1981 (Schedule F), he emphasised that seniority has historically been determined by the date of continuous service.

The organisation has demanded that senior teachers should not be bypassed for promotions and must remain eligible, subject to clearing TET within the stipulated timeframe.

The Sanghatana further clarified that the RTE Act applies exclusively to children aged 6 to 14 years covering Classes 1 to 8. However, reports suggest that some education officers are insisting on TET qualifications even for promotions in secondary and higher secondary schools, creating confusion despite the Act not extending to these levels.

Demand for Relaxation

Additionally, the body has urged the government to reconsider the existing TET qualifying criteria 60 per cent for the general category and 55 per cent for reserved categories and reduce it to a uniform 40 per cent for all candidates.

Ghagas has also appealed to state BJP president and MLA Ravindra Chavan to intervene and ensure that the government’s position and prior GRs are clearly presented before the apex court to safeguard the interests of teachers across Maharashtra.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/