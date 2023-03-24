Maharashtra TAIT Exam Result 2023 to be released today, check here

he total no. of vacancies available are 30,000 for Primary and Secondary teachers across the state. | Representative image

Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has announced to release TAIT Result 2023 on 24th March 2023. Candidates who appeared before the exam can check their results on the official website at ww.mscepune.in.

The TAIT Exam was conducted from 22nd February to 03rd March this year and approximately 3 lakh candidates took the exam. The total no. of vacancies available are 30,000 for Primary and Secondary teachers across the state.

The qualifying status of the candidates who appeared in the MAHA TAIT Exam will be released along with MAHA TAIT Result 2023. We are providing you with the complete details of TAIT Result 2023 including the Maha TAIT Result release date, steps to check result etc.

The Teacher Aptitude and Intelligance Test (TAIT)is a state-level exam, for those candidates who desires to become a teacher in Maharashtra. The exam mainly assess the aptitude, intelligence, and suitability of candidates who desire to become teachers .

It is conducted It is by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination to evaluates the teaching skills and select the most deserving ones for the available positions.

Official Website: http://mscepune.in/gcc/AllResult.aspx

To check their TAIT Result 2023, candidates need to follow the simple steps provided below.

Go to the official website of the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) at www.mscepune.in.

On the homepage, click on “Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2023.”

Select the “ Maha TAIT Result 2023 ” tab.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your login details and then click on “submit.”

Your TAIT Result 2023 will appear on your screen. Save it for future reference.

Read Also KVS teacher admit card 2022 for re-exam released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan