Maharashtra TAIT 2025: 13,119 Teachers Recommended For Recruitment Through Pavitra Portal

The Maharashtra School Education Department has released recommendations for 13,119 teacher posts through the Pavitra Portal | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 27, 2026: A total of 13,119 candidates have been recommended for teacher recruitment through the Pavitra Portal under the 2025 Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT), stated the Maharashtra School Education Department on Thursday.

The merit list for the recruitment category involving selection without interviews was scheduled to be published at 7 pm on August 27. The recruitment covers schools run by local self-government bodies as well as private managements across Maharashtra.

TAIT 2025 Examination Details

The TAIT 2025 examination was conducted online from May 27 to June 5, 2025. Of the 2,28,808 candidates who registered for the examination, 2,11,308 appeared, while 1,70,108 candidates completed the self-certification process.

Advertisements for vacancies under both the interview and non-interview categories were received on the Pavitra Portal between May 1 and August 20, 2026. Eligible candidates submitted their preferences between August 6 and August 16.

Vacancy-Wise Recommendations

Of the 19,754 vacancies advertised under the non-interview category, recommendations have been made for 13,119 posts. District councils accounted for the largest share, with 8,481 recommendations against 13,225 vacancies. Municipal councils had 226 recommendations against 280 posts, while municipal corporations had 1,306 recommendations against 1,954 vacancies.

The Tribal Development Department's government schools had 1,601 recommendations against 2,421 vacancies. Government Vidyaniketan schools recorded 54 recommendations against 56 posts, while private educational institutions had 1,451 recommendations against 1,818 vacancies.

Class-Wise Recruitment Data

At the school level, Classes 1 to 5 accounted for the highest number of vacancies, with 7,541 candidates recommended against 12,671 posts. For Classes 6 to 8, 4,207 candidates were recommended against 5,421 vacancies. At the secondary level, 1,119 candidates were recommended against 1,298 posts for Classes 9 and 10, while 252 candidates were recommended against 364 posts for Classes 11 and 12.

Reserved Posts Remain Vacant

The department said 2,760 posts reserved for ex-servicemen and 1,760 posts under the part-time category remained vacant due to the non-availability of eligible candidates. In addition, 802 posts reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 1,408 ST posts in the PESA areas remained vacant. These posts will be filled through a converted round, the department said.

Selection Status And Next Steps

Candidates are also being informed about their selection status through SMS. They can check their status by logging on to the Pavitra Portal at the official TAIT recruitment website. The management-wise general merit list will subsequently be made available on the homepage under the Download section.

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Candidates recommended for appointment have been asked to contact the respective appointing authorities for the next stage of the recruitment process. The department has also constituted a state-level grievance redressal and correction committee for complaints or demands related to selections under the non-interview category.

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