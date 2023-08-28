Maharashtra Supplementary Exam Results 2023 Declared For Classes 10 And 12 At mahahsscboard.in | Representational Pic

In a much-awaited announcement, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Supplementary Exam Results for Classes 10 and 12 today, i.e August 28. Students who appeared for these supplementary exams can now check their results online.

The board conducted the supplementary exam for class 10 from July 18 to August 1 through nine divisional boards of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Simple Steps to Check Your Results:

1. Visit the Official Website: Access the official result portal of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in

2. Select Your Exam: Choose the appropriate exam, either HSC (Class 12) or SSC (Class 10), from the options provided.

3. Enter Roll Number: Input your roll number exactly as it appears on your admit card.

4. Submit and View: After entering your roll number, click on the submit button to view your result.

5. Download or Print: Once your result is displayed, you can download it or take a printout for future reference.

To pass the class 10, 12 supplementary exam, the students are required to get a minimum of 35 percent in each subject as well as an overall average.

The MSBSHSE has provided an alternative result portal for students to access their results without any hassle; mahahsscboard.in, msbshse.co.in, mahresult.nic.in. In case the official website experiences heavy traffic, students can also check their results on alternative result websites to swiftly obtain their outcome

