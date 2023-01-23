e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: Students at 419 ITIs to get lessons in IPR

The state Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) will conduct workshops on intellectual property rights (IPR) at 419 government-run ITIs across the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 07:03 PM IST
Vocation training | Alpesh Vekaria
Mumbai: In a bid to inspire students at government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to develop new machines and devices, the state will train them in 'innovative thinking' and 'intellectual property'. 

The state Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) will conduct workshops on intellectual property rights (IPR) at 419 government-run ITIs across the state. An online workshop will be held on Tuesday for principals at these institutes. The state has roped in Navi Mumbai-based legal firm DuxLegis Attorneys to carry out these sessions. 

“The new education policy has emphasized on skill development. Keeping this in mind, if there is awareness about intellectual property among the faculty and students in ITI, their attitude towards education will be more innovative. These workshops are being organized to inspire them to research, develop new methods of work, new machines or equipment and obtain patents for that research," said Digambar Dalvi, Director, DVET.
 
Divyendu Verma, head of DuxLegis Attorneys, said “Invention is not the monopoly of a handful of researchers or highly educated people... ITI students can also develop new inventions, new designs, new methods that save time and money. With this training, we believe that ITI students will make significant contributions in the future in the fields of patent, design and copyright.”

