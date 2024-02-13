Maharashtra State Extends Deadline For MAH CET Courses Registration | Representational Pic

The deadline for registering for MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed, M.Ed CET, M.P.Ed. CET, B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCTCET, and B.P.Ed.-CET courses has been extended by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. Applications for MHT CET 2024 must be submitted by February 15, 2024 now. At the request of candidates and colleges, the date was extended a third time.

Before the deadline, candidates who meet the requirements can register on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Eligibility Criteria

All candidates with Indian nationality who passed or showed up at the qualifying exam, such as the HSC/12th Standard or its equivalent, are qualified to take the MHT-CET 2024. The MHT-CET 2024 admission and appearance age is not restricted.

How to apply?

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.

Select "Candidate Registration" from the homepage.

Finish the registration process and log in.

Complete the application.

Pay the money and upload the required documents.

Print the form after submitting it

Application fee for MHT CET 2024: For open category candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), and J & K Migrant applicants, the application price is ₹1000.