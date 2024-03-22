Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell Opens Registration For BCA, BBA, BMS, and BBM CET 2024

Pixabay (Representative Image)

On March 21, 2024, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell opens registration for the BCA, BBA, BMS, and BBM CET 2024. For the year 2024, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) registration period is now open for students pursuing bachelor's degrees in computer applications (BCA), business administration (BBA), management studies (BMS), and business management (BBM).



Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements, both those who have finished their class 12 examinations and those who have not yet appeared, may apply for the MAH CET exams. Applications must be submitted by April 11, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

It is imperative that students carefully study the eligibility requirements for each course before completing the application form. Students who currently sit for the examination or who have passed their Class 12 (HSC) exams in the past are eligible to apply, provided they meet the requirements.

Read Also MAH MBA CET Admit Card Released For 2024 Exam, Dates Announced

MAH CET 2024: How to apply?

Visit cetcell.mahacet.org, the official Maharashtra CET website.

Click the candidates portal for the MAH CET.

Fill out the necessary information on the given link.

Fill out the application with correct details.

Click the link for the final submission and send in the application money.

The grades students receive on the entrance exam will determine whether they are admitted to the Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), and Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) programs.