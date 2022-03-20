Maharashtra starts MAH MCA, MBA/ MMS application, check how to apply

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started accepting applications for postgraduate CETs for Computer Applications and Business Administration admission. On April 7, 2022, the MAH CET application window for MCA and MBA/ MMS will close. Those interested in enrolling in MAH MBA/ MMS or MAH MCA can do so online at mahacet.org.

Students who qualify the MAH MBA CET and MHT MCA CET can apply for admission to state institutions and universities, including Maharashtra government-run management education institutes, university departments of management education, and university-managed management education institutes.

Here's how to apply:

1. Visit the official website mahacet.org.

2. Select the appropriate MCA and MBA/ MMS CET.

3. Fill out the application form completely, including your personal information and educational details.

4. Fill out and submit the application form.

An applicant for the MAH MBA CET must have completed a minimum three-year undergraduate degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the University Grants Commission or the Association of Indian Universities with at least 50% aggregate or equivalent marks, or have appeared for the final year exam.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 04:02 PM IST