Maharashtra SSC Results 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, Minister Dadaji Bhuse Congratulate Students On 92.09% Success

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (R), Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar (C), & Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse (L) | File Pic

Following the declaration of the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results, political leaders across the state extended congratulations to students for their performance in one of the most significant milestones of their academic journey. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse praised students for their hard work and perseverance, while also encouraging those who fell short of expectations to remain confident and continue striving towards future success.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated students who cleared the Class 10 examinations conducted by the Maharashtra State Board, calling the milestone an important stage in academic life. In his message to students, Fadnavis said the SSC examination marks a crucial turning point in a student’s educational journey and expressed hope that students continue to achieve success in every phase of life. He extended his best wishes to all successful candidates and acknowledged the efforts put in by students throughout the examination process.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar congratulated students on the Maharashtra SSC results, which recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.09%. She praised students for achieving success through “hard work, determination and consistency” and noted that girls once again outperformed boys in the examination. Pawar also thanked the Maharashtra State Board, teachers, principals, non-teaching staff and parents for supporting students throughout the academic year and examination process. Encouraging students who did not achieve their expected results, she said they should not lose confidence or feel discouraged. “Every failure is the beginning of a new success,” she stated, while extending best wishes for students’ future educational journeys.

Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse

Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse congratulated students who achieved success in the SSC examinations through “tireless hard work and determination” and also acknowledged the contribution of teachers and parents. Calling students the “future of Maharashtra”, Bhuse said the progress of students would contribute to the growth of both the state and the country. Addressing students who could not secure the expected results, the minister urged them not to lose hope, stating that one examination cannot determine a person’s intelligence or future. He encouraged students to make use of the re-examination opportunities provided by the government and assured them that the state administration stands with them in their academic journey.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/