Maharashtra Announces Class 11 CAP Round-1 Schedule After SSC Results, Over 7.74 Lakh Students Register | File Photo

Mumbai: The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Thursday announced the schedule for the Regular CAP Round-1 of the Class 11 centralised online admission process for the academic year 2026-27 across Maharashtra.

The announcement comes shortly after the declaration of the SSC Class 10 results on May 8, following which students were allowed to begin filling Part-1 and Part-2 of the online admission form. According to officials, as many as 7,74,918 students had completed Part-1 registration till Thursday.

The admission process is being conducted through the official portal, mahafyjcadmissions.in, where students can access detailed guidelines and instructions regarding admissions.

The Directorate stated that the admission process will consist of three regular Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds, followed by an open fourth round and a special fifth round exclusively for girls.

Officials have urged students to complete their online registrations within the stipulated schedule to avoid last-minute issues.

Zero Round Begins

As part of the “zero round”, the registration process and submission of Part-1 forms will continue from May 8 to May 20. During this period, the department will also display the provisional general merit list, accept objections and correction requests from students, finalise the merit list, and publish seat availability under various quotas for the first admission round.

Under Regular CAP Round-1, students will be allowed to register as new applicants, make corrections to Part-1 forms and fill Part-2 of the application between May 21 and May 22.

Students have been given the option to select a minimum of one and a maximum of ten junior colleges as preferences during the admission process.

The allotment process for CAP Round-1 will take place between May 23 and May 26, with the admission allotment list scheduled to be declared on May 26.

Students will be able to check their allotted junior colleges through their individual login credentials on the admission portal. In addition, SMS notifications regarding allotments will also be sent to registered mobile numbers.

Admission Confirmation from May 26

Students allotted seats in the first round will have to visit the respective junior colleges between May 26 and May 28 for document verification and payment of fees to confirm their admissions.

Following completion of the first round, the department will release details of vacant seats on May 29, while the schedule for CAP Round-2 will be announced on May 30.

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