Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Visually Impaired Brother Of BMC Marathi Medium Topper Scores 70%, Proudly Backs Sister’s CA Ambition

This year’s Maharashtra SSC results have brought two reasons to celebrate for the Tupe family in Chembur. Om Tupe, who is visually impaired, has scored 70 per cent in the Class 10 examination. |

This year’s Maharashtra SSC results have brought two reasons to celebrate for the Tupe family in Chembur. Om Tupe, who is visually impaired, has scored 70 per cent in the Class 10 examination.

His younger sister, Shravani Tupe, also made headlines after scoring 93.40 per cent and emerging as the topper among students from BMC’s municipal Marathi schools.

Result earned through memory and discipline

Om said he prepared for the examination largely by memorising his lessons. “I feel very happy,” he said while speaking after the result. He explained that his study method was different from most students. “I used to memorise everything by heart, and during the examination I was given a writer,” he said.

During the board examination, Om was assisted by a writer. According to him, that support made a significant difference. I did not face any major problem during the exam because the writer was very good. Whenever there was any difficulty, she handled it well,” he said.

Now that the SSC examinations are over, Om says he wants to continue learning and is considering a practical path ahead. “I am thinking of doing a computer course now,” he said. His immediate focus, he added, is to build skills that can help him in the future.

Read Also Mumbai Civic School Student Shravani Tupe Tops BMC Marathi Medium SSC With 93.40 Percent

Proud of Sister Shravani

Om was equally happy about his younger sister Shravani’s performance. Shravani scored 467 out of 500 (93.40 per cent) and emerged as the highest scorer among all BMC municipal Marathi schools. Talking about her result, Om said, “ “I feel very happy for her. I cannot really express it in words,” he said.

Shravani has said she is interested in becoming a Chartered Accountant, though she also admitted she finds the course difficult and is still unsure about the path ahead. Om, however, has complete faith in her. “I think Shravani should become a CA. She feels it is difficult, but I am completely sure that she will clear it,” he said.

This year’s SSC results have brought two different but equally meaningful achievements to the Tupe household one daughter topping among municipal Marathi schools and one son overcoming visual challenges to score 70 per cent. For the family, it is not just about marks. It is about persistence, support, and moving forward together.