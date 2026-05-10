Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: 6 Thane Students Score Perfect 100 In Sanskrit, Set Benchmark In Language Excellence | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The chant of Sanskrit shlokas has translated into a perfect score for six students from Thane, who achieved the rare feat of scoring 100 out of 100 in the ancient language. The students of VPM's Sou AK Joshi English Medium School – Sragvi Barve, Anjali Sathe, Avanish Pote, Mansvi Palav, Avani Pendse and Shamika Kulkarni – secured full marks in the subject, bringing academic glory to their institution.

Principal Asmita Mohile said the achievement in Sanskrit was a matter of pride for the school. The SSC Results 2026 were declared on Friday, and data from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) indicates that Sanskrit remains a high-scoring stronghold for students.

In the Mumbai division, the subject recorded an exceptional pass percentage of 99.77% for Sanskrit (second/third language). Out of 15,158 registered students for the language in the Mumbai division, 15,147 appeared for the examination and 15,112 passed. Performance in language combinations was equally robust, with Marathi-Sanskrit recording a 94% pass percentage and Hindi-Sanskrit registering 98.55%.

Beyond the perfect scorers, the Thane school recorded a strong overall performance. Out of 134 students who appeared, 103 secured distinction. Among the successful candidates, 55 students scored above 90%, while 48 secured above 75% marks. Another 31 students passed with first class, and notably, no student from the school fell into the pass class category