Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: MBSHSE To Announce Class 10 Results Today At 1 PM | PTI

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSHSE) will declare the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or class 10 results for 2024, today, May 27, 2024.

The board will release details like the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and several other details related to the results, the link will be activated for the candidates at 1 pm.

The pass percentage recorded last year for the SSC results was 93.83 per cent.

Candidates will be required to enter their hall ticket number and mother’s name in order to log in to the result link and view their results. These details can be found on the candidate's hall ticket. While logging in, the details should be entered exactly as mentioned in the hall ticket.

The candidates who appeared for the SSC exam will be able to check their results on links including sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and more.

Steps To View SSC 2024 Results

Step 1: Open the board’s official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC result link.

Step 3: Enter the login details (hall ticket number, mother’s name)

Step 4: Click “Submit” to proceed.

Step 5: Your result will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and download the result for future reference.

Over 16 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra Board class 10 exam this year. To pass the SSC exam, a candidate must score at least 35% in all subjects.

Following the past year trends, the Maharashtra board will likely not release a list of toppers this year.

Last year, the SSC result was released on June 2, whereas in 2022, the result was announced on June 17.