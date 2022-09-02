Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 out at mahresult.nic.in | IStock images

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Maharashtra 12th supplementary result 2022, 10th supplementary result today, September 2, at 1 pm. Candidates can download the result from the official website- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresults.org.in.

Here's how to download Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022:

Open the official website – mahresults.nic.in. On the homepage, select the HSC or SSC result link. Enter and submit the login credentials. Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam results 2022 will appear on the screen. Download the scorecard and get a hard copy for future use.

Almost 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the supplementary exams which was took place in July and August. The SSC, Class 10 supplementary exam was conducted from July 27 to August 12 and the HSC, Class 12 supplementary exam from July 21 to August 24, 2022.

