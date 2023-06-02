Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: Broken fibula fails to deter Dombivli student who scored 90.04%

Mumbai: Despite having a leg fracture in his right leg for two months, Aditya Bhat, a class 10 student from Dombivli East was able to secure 90.04% in the Maharashtra SSC results announced on June 2.

Bhat, a 16-year-old who studied at St. Therese Convent High School in Kolegaon, broke his fibula on January 10 when he hit a ball at his home, twisting his leg. The incident left him with a plaster on his leg for the next two months.

“I removed my plaster just two days before the exam on March 3. Infact, I was not even able to take my prelim exams as it was difficult to travel to school. My mother used to bring home question papers for me to solve,” said Bhat.

Not losing his resolve to score above 90%, Bhat marched on to achieve his goal despite being tense about the outcome.

“I had to lay down on my bed while studying and was extremely tense that I will not get good marks. My school and teachers gave me a lot of support and motivation as well,” stated Bhat.

“Even during the exams, my mother used to drop me at the exam centre, while my friends helped me walk to the hall,” the student added.

Though Bhat feels much better now, doctors have suggested he observe restricted activity, something that the student will have to be careful about amid the hustle and bustle of class 11 admissions.

“I will be going for Commerce and will already start preparing for the CA Foundation course this year itself,” asserted Bhat, who scored 95 marks in Maths.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced Class 10 final exam results at official websites such as mahresult.nic.in , sscresult.mkcl.org and ssc.mahresults.org.in .

While a total of 15,29,096 students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exam, of them 14,34,893 or 93.83 percent cleared it. Konkan division has emerged with the best pass percentage of 98.11 percent in the state.