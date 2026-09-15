Maharashtra SET 2026 Postponed To October 25 Amid Exam Clashes, Anant Chaturdashi

Pune: The 41st Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026, scheduled for September 27, has been postponed to October 25, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) announced on Saturday.

In a corrigendum notification issued by the SET office, Registrar and Member Secretary of SET examination said the decision was taken after comprehensive consideration of representations received from candidates.

Exam date clashes cited

According to the notice, the office recently received the time-table of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other competitive examinations, which clashed with the SET date. In addition, September 27 coincides with Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of Ganeshotsav, which witnesses large-scale visarjan processions across the state. The authorities noted that candidates could face practical difficulties in travelling and reaching examination centres on that day.

Considering the interest of candidates and administrative convenience in conducting the examination smoothly, the SET has now been rescheduled to Saturday, October 25, 2026.

SET determines teaching eligibility

The SET is conducted for determining eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and is approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and authorised by the Government of Maharashtra and Goa. The exam is coordinated by SPPU.