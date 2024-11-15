Maharashtra: Schools To Stay Closed For 3 Days In November, Check Why

Representative Image

The Maharashtra Education Department has recommended the closure of schools on November 18, 19, and 20 in light of the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections.

This precautionary measure is necessary as many teachers will be engaged in election duties, and numerous schools will serve as polling stations. The directive aims to ensure a smooth election process by allowing these institutions and their staff to focus on election-related responsibilities.

As the state prepares for the elections on November 20, the participation of teachers in the electoral process is essential. Schools, frequently used as polling venues, must be handed over to election authorities for necessary preparations ahead of voting day. This transition requires temporarily closing schools to accommodate election setups and guarantee a seamless voting experience.

Circular Issued

A circular has been sent and the announcement has been made because several teachers across schools will be on poll duty and the buildings of many schools will also be used for polling.

All You Need to Know About Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024:

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections are scheduled for November 20, 2024. A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting in these elections, marking a 27.7 percent increase compared to the previous election five years ago. Among these candidates, there are 2,086 independent contenders.

The Election Commission released the final figures for each party's candidates after the withdrawal and scrutiny stages, while campaigning is currently in full swing. The political landscape is quite fragmented, particularly following the split of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party over the past two years. The assembly comprises a total of 288 seats.