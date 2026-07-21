Maharashtra Schools, Colleges & Govt Offices To Observe Ajit Pawar's Birthday On July 22 As State Event | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra School Education Department has directed all schools, colleges and government offices across the state to observe the birth anniversary of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Anantrao Pawar on July 22 as part of the state's official calendar of commemorative events.

Circular follows July 15 Government Resolution

In a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), the government informed education officials that Ajit Pawar's birth anniversary has been newly included in the list of anniversaries and national observances to be celebrated in 2026. The directive follows a Government Resolution issued on July 15, 2026.

According to the circular, educational institutions and government offices have been instructed to organise the observance on July 22, 2026 (Wednesday) by offering floral tributes to Ajit Pawar's portrait.

All govt, aided & unaided institutions covered

The Directorate has asked Divisional Deputy Directors of Education, District Education Officers, education inspectors, municipal education authorities and administrative officers to ensure compliance with the directive. The circular also states that the instructions will apply to all government, aided and unaided schools as well as colleges across Maharashtra.

The order has been signed by the Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), who has instructed all subordinate offices and educational institutions to implement the government's decision and make the necessary arrangements for the commemorative programme.

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