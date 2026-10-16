Maharashtra School Admissions: Government Fixes Minimum Age For Nursery To Class 1, New Rules To Begin From 2027-28 | AI

Mumbai: The state government has fixed a minimum age for children’s admission from pre-primary to Class 1. The age must be completed by June 30, and the new criteria will be implemented in phases starting from the academic year 2027-28. The School Education Department has issued a Government Resolution (GR) in this regard.

New Age Rules From 2027-28

Under this decision, the requirement of completing three years of age for admission to Balvatika-1 or Nursery will apply from the academic year 2027-28. The requirement of four years for Balvatika-2 or Junior KG will apply from 2028-29, five years for Balvatika-3 or Senior KG from 2029-30, and six years for admission to Class 1 from 2030-31.

In the state, schools following the State Board curriculum, as well as schools following the CBSE, ICSE and IB curricula, were using different cut-off dates to determine the age limit for admission to Class 1. In addition, there was no fixed age requirement for admission to pre-primary classes. The Central Government has communicated that a child should be above six years of age for admission to Class 1. The state government has set these age criteria in accordance with the provisions of the National Education Policy 2020.

The new age criteria will not apply to existing students from Nursery to Class 1 in the academic year 2026-27. Regular students who have passed the previous class in any recognised school have also been exempted from the age criteria when being admitted to the next higher class.

For admission from Nursery to Class 1 in pre-primary classes, head teachers at the school level may grant a relaxation of 15 days in the minimum and maximum age limits. The guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020 must be followed for enrollment in the foundational classes and for admission from Nursery to Class 1.

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