Maharashtra Ruling Alliance & Opposition Clash Sharply As CJP's Anti-NEET Agitation Gains Nationwide Steam | AI

Mumbai: The political battle over the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) anti-NEET paper leak agitation in Delhi intensified on Tuesday, with Maharashtra's ruling alliance and Opposition trading sharp accusations as the protest gained nationwide support.

CM alleges vested interests infiltrated student movement

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the right to peaceful protest but warned that violence would not be tolerated. He said many students participating in the agitation had genuine concerns, but alleged that "vested interests" had infiltrated the movement to create unrest. He claimed some participants were not even aware of the NEET examination and accused political parties of exploiting the protests for their own agenda. Fadnavis also praised the police for exercising restraint during the demonstrations.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule dismissed the agitation as a "nautanki" (drama), alleging that public anger over exam irregularities was being artificially manufactured. Defending Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he denied any role of BJP leaders in the alleged paper leak and demanded an inquiry into incidents of stone-pelting during the protest.

BJP MLC accuses INDIA bloc of creating terror-like situation

BJP MLC Sadabhau Khot went a step further, accusing the INDIA bloc of attempting to create a "terrorism-like situation" through the agitation and urged the Centre not to make any changes in the Union Cabinet, backing Pradhan's continuation as Education Minister.

The Opposition, however, strongly backed the protesters. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray accused the Centre of unleashing brutality on students, alleging that police lathi-charged women and children during the march towards Parliament. He criticised Fadnavis for branding the agitation as being driven by anti-social elements, saying the "faceless" movement had left the BJP "foaming at the mouth." (afraid) Thackeray also announced legal assistance for students facing police action and said party chief Uddhav Thackeray would visit Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to meet the protesters.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar also visited Jantar Mantar, met CJP founder Abhijit Dipke and extended his support to the agitation, further escalating the political showdown over the nationwide protests demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities.

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