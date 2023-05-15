Maharashtra: Resident doctors write to PM Modi for Central Act amid protests over Dr Vandana Das's death

Dr. Vandana Das's death has sparked renewed calls for a Central Act to protect doctors |

Mumbai: In light of the death of Dr. Vandana Das, who was stabbed by a patient in a Kerala hospital, the Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an urgent Central Healthcare Protection Act.

“We seek for an urgent Central Health care Protection Act where a proper analysis is done with regards to the various forms of violence and abuse that duty doctors face and formation of policy changes which creates a structured series of steps that will be efficient in preventing such acts of violence,” said an official letter by MARD, which addressed PM Modi.

The 23-year-old doctor was killed by a patient whose leg wound she was dressing at a hospital in the Kollam district of Kerala. The accused, Sandeep, was brought to the hospital after fighting with his family members with medical exams showing that he is ‘mentally sound.'

“The doctors often live a life where their priority is to treat patients while compromising their own personal life and health on a daily basis. These acts of violence don't help the doctors' confidence. Attacks of this kind have even created a trend where senior doctors have developed hesitation in attending emergency cases due to fear of unruly patients and their relatives. Imagine the deterrence and fear that this kind of attack will have on young doctors. Imagine the insecurities that will pry its way into the minds of the fresh pass-out doctors after witnessing the sorry state of affairs in terms of safety,” continued the letter by Maharashtra doctors.

With protests across Kerala and different parts of India to condemn the death of Das, the Kerala government has now set up a panel that aims to study various issues raised by postgraduate students, house surgeons, and others within the medical fraternity.

“It is a tragic and unfortunate moment for the Doctors and civilians across the nation that we had to witness the untimely demise of a young and talented doctor while on duty. The brutal killing of Dr. Vandana Das, an intern who was providing her services, was a bitter reminder to the Country and the Government about its failure in creating an atmosphere where Doctors have a safe working environment,” the letter added.