Maharashtra Recruitment Exam Reform Task Force To Visit Six Divisions, Seek Feedback From Aspirants | AI

Mumbai: A high-level task force constituted by the Maharashtra government to recommend reforms in recruitment examinations will visit all six divisions of the state this month and directly interact with students, competitive exam aspirants and other stakeholders.

Task Force Formed Through Government Resolution

The task force was constituted through a government resolution issued on September 4, 2026, with the objective of making recruitment examinations in the state more secure, transparent, reliable and candidate-friendly.

As part of its statewide exercise, the panel will interact with students, competitive examination candidates, parents, teachers, educational institutions and other stakeholders to understand their concerns and seek suggestions on improving the recruitment examination system.

Divisional Meetings Begin In Pune

The consultations will begin in Pune on September 12 at Savitribai Phule Pune University, followed by Nagpur on September 16 at the DPDC Hall, Niyojan Bhavan, Civil Lines.

The task force will visit Amravati on September 17, followed by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on September 21, where the consultation will be held at the Smart City office near Aamkhas Maidan.

Schedule For Remaining Divisions

For the Konkan division, the consultation will be held in Mumbai on September 29 at Chetana College and the Mumbai Suburban District Collector's office. The final divisional visit is scheduled for September 30 at the District Collector's office in Nashik.

Citizens and stakeholders who may not be able to participate in person can also submit their suggestions and feedback through dedicated email addresses created for each division.

Online Feedback Facility Available

The task force will study the suggestions, grievances and feedback received during the six divisional consultations before submitting its recommendations to the state government.

The recommendations are expected to focus on measures to prevent malpractices in recruitment examinations, strengthen examination security, improve transparency and credibility in the recruitment process, and make the overall examination system more candidate-friendly.

The initiative comes amid the government's effort to undertake a comprehensive review of the state's recruitment examination mechanism and identify areas requiring reform.

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Details regarding the timing of each consultation, the process for participation and other arrangements will be announced separately by the respective divisional commissioner offices.

Division-wise Schedule

Pune: September 12 — Savitribai Phule Pune University

Nagpur: September 16 — DPDC Hall, Niyojan Bhavan, Civil Lines

Amravati: September 17 — Amravati

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: September 21 — Smart City Office near Aamkhas Maidan

Konkan: September 29 — Chetana College and Mumbai Suburban District Collector's Office, Mumbai

Nashik: September 30 — District Collector's Office, Nashik

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