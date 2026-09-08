Maharashtra Receives Over 11,000 Suggestions On Draft Law To Regulate Private Coaching Centres | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government’s proposed legislation to regulate private coaching centres has drawn a significant public response, with 11,410 suggestions and objections received on the draft law as of September 7.

Following the response, the Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) has extended the deadline for submitting suggestions and objections on the proposed Maharashtra Private Coaching Centres (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2026, to September 15.

Public Consultation Period Extended

The government has prepared the draft legislation with the aim of introducing a regulatory framework for private coaching centres in the state. Marathi and English versions of the draft have been published on the official website of the School Education and Sports Department for public consultation.

Citizens were initially asked to submit their written suggestions and objections by 6 pm on September 4 to the Maharashtra Commissioner of Education or the Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) in Pune.

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Students And Parents Can Submit Views

However, according to a public notice issued by the Directorate on September 7, as many as 11,410 suggestions and objections had been received by that date. The deadline has now been extended to September 15 to allow more stakeholders to submit their views before the draft legislation is finalised.

The large number of responses comes as the state moves towards creating a dedicated legal framework for the registration and regulation of private coaching centres.

The public consultation is expected to allow students, parents, coaching institutes and other stakeholders to raise concerns or suggest changes before the proposed legislation is finalised.

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