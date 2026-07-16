Maharashtra Polytechnic Admissions Hit Record High; 89,631 Seats Allotted In CAP Round 1 | Representational Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra's diploma (polytechnic) admission process has witnessed a record response this year, with 89,631 students securing seats in the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). The figure is 7,801 higher than last year, making it the highest first-round allotment recorded so far.

A total of 49,678 students were allotted their first-choice college, indicating a high level of success in accommodating students' preferred institute choices.

A total of 442 institutions, including 420 polytechnic colleges and 22 architecture colleges, are participating in this year's CAP process, offering 1,37,627 seats—an increase of 17,053 seats compared to the previous academic year.

According to the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, 1,40,371 students featured in the final merit list, of whom 1,21,831 submitted their option preferences for the first admission round. Out of these, 89,631 candidates were allotted seats.

The admission process also recorded a rise in overall participation, with 4,905 more students applying than last year. Officials noted that a significant proportion of applicants scoring 70 to 84 per cent opted for polytechnic courses, reflecting the growing preference for diploma programmes among academically strong students.

As in previous years, technology-oriented diploma programmes are expected to remain the most sought-after courses, with officials anticipating high demand for modern, industry-focused disciplines.

The first-round seat allotment was announced on July 15. Students who have been allotted seats must confirm their admission by accepting the allotment and completing document verification at their respective institutes between July 16 and July 18. The CET Cell will subsequently announce the vacancy position before commencing the second round of the admission process.