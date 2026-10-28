Maharashtra Pharmacy Admissions 2026: 29,040 Students Admitted Through CAP Rounds, 14,877 Seats Remain Vacant | AI

Mumbai: A total of 29,040 students have secured admission to first-year B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses in Maharashtra through the four rounds of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the academic year 2026-27, according to the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

Institutional-Level Admissions Open For 14,877 Vacant Seats Until October 29

Of the 47,192 seats across 528 pharmacy colleges in the state, 14,877 remain vacant and are available for the institutional-level admission round. The admission process for this round began on October 25, with October 29 being the last date for admissions.

According to the CET Cell, 16,734 students secured admission in the first CAP round, followed by 7,432 in the second, 2,960 in the third and 1,914 in the fourth round.

EWS And TFWS Seats Excluded From Institutional-Level Admissions

The vacant seats available for institutional-level admissions exclude 3,275 additional seats under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme (TFWS) categories. These comprise 2,866 EWS seats and 409 TFWS seats, which are filled through the CAP rounds and are not available during the institutional-level process.

In addition, 1,990 seats under the management quota are available for institutional-level admissions.

The admissions cover the four-year, full-time undergraduate B Pharmacy programme and the six-year, full-time Pharm D programme. The CET Cell has urged eligible candidates seeking admission to take note of the October 29 deadline for the institutional round.

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