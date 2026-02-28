Maharashtra News: 'No Marathi Schools Will Be Shut,' Assures Minister Dada Bhuse; Govt Plans Infrastructure Upgrade

Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 27: Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse on Friday assured the Assembly that no Marathi schools in the state will be shut and that the government is committed to strengthening them with better infrastructure and quality education.

Replying to the discussion on supplementary demands for the School Education Department, Bhuse said several members had raised important and constructive suggestions regarding the condition of schools, infrastructure gaps and implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Roadmap for strengthening schools

“I want to make it clear that Marathi schools will not be closed. Instead, we are working on a structured plan to support and strengthen them by improving quality and providing necessary facilities. The department is preparing a roadmap to ensure quality and joyful education, along with physical facilities such as drinking water, toilets, school buildings, digital infrastructure and playgrounds,” he said.

Funds for infrastructure development

Responding to concerns raised by members about the lack of compound walls in rural schools, Bhuse said funds under MREGS, the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC), minor minerals funds, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and public participation could be utilised for school development.

Upgradation of Zilla Parishad schools

On Zilla Parishad schools, Bhuse said if adequate student strength is available, schools currently up to Class IV can be upgraded to Class V, and further up to Class VIII at the district level.

Also Watch:

RTE admissions and action against violations

Addressing concerns regarding admissions under the RTE Act, Bhuse said the government has a clear policy and action will be taken against schools that deny admissions under the 25% quota.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/