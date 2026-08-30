Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 First Allotment List Released; 10,509 MBBS And BDS Seats Allotted Under State Quota | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Sunday released the first allotment list for admissions to MBBS and BDS degree courses for the academic year 2026-27 under the state quota.

According to the CET Cell, 10,509 students have been allotted seats out of the total 10,646 MBBS and BDS seats available through the centralised admission process.

Over 8,000 MBBS Seats Allotted In First Round

Of the 8,129 MBBS seats, 8,065 have been allotted in the first round, while 64 seats remain vacant in the Divyang (persons with disabilities) and orphan categories.

For BDS, 2,444 students have been allotted seats against 2,517 available seats. As many as 73 seats remain vacant in the Divyang and orphan categories.

Selected Candidates Must Report To Colleges By September 4

Students who have been allotted a college in the first round are required to report to the respective college in person between August 31 and September 4, up to 5.30 pm, to confirm their admission. They must carry the required original documents and a demand draft towards the prescribed fees.

The CET Cell has also stated that candidates may pay the fees by cheque on bank holidays. However, the cheque must be replaced with a demand draft on the next working day. Failure to submit the demand draft on the next working day may result in cancellation of the admission.

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