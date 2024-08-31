Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Dates For Physical Reporting & Document Verification Schedule

representative pic/ Pixabay

The State Common Entrance Test Cell will announce the seat allotment result for Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 counselling today, August 31. Candidates who registered for round 1 counselling can download the results for MBBS and BDS admissions from the official website.

Revised Schedule

The seat allotment result was initially scheduled for August 30, but has been delayed. Additionally, the physical joining, document verification, and payment of fees have been rescheduled to take place from September 1 to 5.

How and when to access the results?

Candidates can log in using their registration number and date of birth to access the NEET UG 2024 round 1 seat allotment results. The revised counselling schedule is as follows: CAP 1 seat allotment result on August 31, and physical reporting, document verification, and payment of fees from September 1-5.

Read Also NEET PG 2024 Scorecard To Be Out At This Time, Check Details Here

Seat Matrix

The seat matrix was prepared according to the State of Maharashtra's policy, with 10% of seats calculated based on all state quota seats. Acoording to media reports, the proportion of seats allocated to private institutions is lower. The revised provisional seat matrix was uploaded on the website on August 29, 2024.

EWS Reservation

Regarding EWS reservation, 10% of available seats will be reserved for EWS candidates. For MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS courses, this reservation will only apply if the central government or the respective council increases the existing seats. For other courses, the 10% EWS reservation will apply to the available seats.