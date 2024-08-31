 Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Dates For Physical Reporting & Document Verification Schedule
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Dates For Physical Reporting & Document Verification Schedule

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Dates For Physical Reporting & Document Verification Schedule

Physical joining, document verification, and payment of fees will take place from September 1-5. The seat matrix and EWS reservation details have also been released. Check more details below.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
representative pic/ Pixabay

The State Common Entrance Test Cell will announce the seat allotment result for Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 counselling today, August 31. Candidates who registered for round 1 counselling can download the results for MBBS and BDS admissions from the official website.

Revised Schedule

The seat allotment result was initially scheduled for August 30, but has been delayed. Additionally, the physical joining, document verification, and payment of fees have been rescheduled to take place from September 1 to 5.

How and when to access the results?

FPJ Shorts
Uorfi Javed Reacts To Getting Threats For Her Lifestyle: 'Attention Seeking Bewkoof...'
Uorfi Javed Reacts To Getting Threats For Her Lifestyle: 'Attention Seeking Bewkoof...'
UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow: Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited, Check More Exam Day Guidelines Here
UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow: Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited, Check More Exam Day Guidelines Here
UPI Circle Delegate Payment: Everything You Need To Know From Features To Setup
UPI Circle Delegate Payment: Everything You Need To Know From Features To Setup
Who Is Vishak Nair? Know About Actor Playing Sanjay Gandhi In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency
Who Is Vishak Nair? Know About Actor Playing Sanjay Gandhi In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Candidates can log in using their registration number and date of birth to access the NEET UG 2024 round 1 seat allotment results. The revised counselling schedule is as follows: CAP 1 seat allotment result on August 31, and physical reporting, document verification, and payment of fees from September 1-5.

Read Also
NEET PG 2024 Scorecard To Be Out At This Time, Check Details Here
article-image

Seat Matrix

The seat matrix was prepared according to the State of Maharashtra's policy, with 10% of seats calculated based on all state quota seats. Acoording to media reports, the proportion of seats allocated to private institutions is lower. The revised provisional seat matrix was uploaded on the website on August 29, 2024.

EWS Reservation

Regarding EWS reservation, 10% of available seats will be reserved for EWS candidates. For MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS courses, this reservation will only apply if the central government or the respective council increases the existing seats. For other courses, the 10% EWS reservation will apply to the available seats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow: Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited, Check More...

UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow: Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited, Check More...

Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Administrative Officer Of Ghatkopar College For Demanding...

Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Administrative Officer Of Ghatkopar College For Demanding...

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Dates For Physical...

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Dates For Physical...

NEET PG 2024 Scorecard To Be Out At This Time, Check Details Here

NEET PG 2024 Scorecard To Be Out At This Time, Check Details Here

Delhi University Appoints Satyapal Singh As Chief Election Officer For Students' Union 2024-25 Polls

Delhi University Appoints Satyapal Singh As Chief Election Officer For Students' Union 2024-25 Polls