Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Provisional Merit List To Be Out Tomorrow at cetcell.net.in

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling | Representative Image

The Medical Counselling Committee yesterday released the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 provisional seat allotment result. In the same process the Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 provisional list will be out tomorrow on the official site at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates were able to apply for MBBS/BDS course through the official site of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra at cetcell.net.in.

MCC: Direct link to check Provisional result Round 1 UG 2023

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has closed the registration process for the NEET UG 2023 on July 29, 2023 in the state.

As per the official schedule, the payment of registration fees and coloured scanned copy of original documents can be uploaded till July 30, 2023 upto 5 pm and 11.59 pm respectively.

The provisional merit list of registered candidates will be displayed on July 31, 2023. The online filling of preference form can be filled by August 1 to August 3, 2023.

CAP round 1 selection list for MBBS and BDS will be released on August 4, 2023. Candidates can join the allotted colleges with all original documents and requisite fees by DD/Cheque from August 5o to August 9, 2023.

Steps to Check Maharashtra provisional seat allotment result for NEET UG 2023 Counselling:

Visit the official site of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra at cetcell.net.in.

Click on Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)