 Maharashtra: MHT CET Result 2023 To Be Out On June 12 For PCM/PCB Group
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: MHT CET Result 2023 To Be Out On June 12 For PCM/PCB Group

Maharashtra: MHT CET Result 2023 To Be Out On June 12 For PCM/PCB Group

Candidates who appeared for the Exam this year can check the results on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
MHT CET 2023 Results for PCM and PCB group | File

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MH CET) Cell today informed about the Results' date and time of Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for PCM and PCB group. According to the MHT CET Cell the results will be declared on June 12 at 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the Exam this year can check the results on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

  • The MHT CET was held from May 9 to May 14 for the PCM group

  • For the PCB group it was conducted from May 15 to May 20.

The question paper, response sheet, and answer key were released on On May 26. Candidates were given a chance to raise their objections (if any) till May 28.

Read Also
MH LAW CET exam 2022: Students write to CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM, Uddhav Thackeray after missing...
article-image

After the result declaration the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct online MHT CET counseling 2023 for qualified candidates. Candidates have to participate in the counseling process to be considered for admission based on MHT CET 2023 results.

Alongside the declaration of results,  the test cell will also announce the names of MHT CET toppers 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: MHT CET Result 2023 To Be Out On June 12 For PCM/PCB Group

Maharashtra: MHT CET Result 2023 To Be Out On June 12 For PCM/PCB Group

Watch: School Turned Into Mortuary For Deceased of Balasore Accident Being Razed Due To Fear Of...

Watch: School Turned Into Mortuary For Deceased of Balasore Accident Being Razed Due To Fear Of...

Rajasthan: Alleged Sexual Assault on Student by School Principal; NHRC Issues Notice

Rajasthan: Alleged Sexual Assault on Student by School Principal; NHRC Issues Notice

Bachelor of Science (BS) Degree For Arts, Commerce Programmes: UGC's Expert Committee

Bachelor of Science (BS) Degree For Arts, Commerce Programmes: UGC's Expert Committee

Telangana SSC Supplementary Admit Card 2023 Out at bse.telangana.gov.in, Direct Link

Telangana SSC Supplementary Admit Card 2023 Out at bse.telangana.gov.in, Direct Link