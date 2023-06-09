Maharashtra: MHT CET Result 2023 To Be Out On June 12 For PCM/PCB Group

MHT CET 2023 Results for PCM and PCB group | File

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MH CET) Cell today informed about the Results' date and time of Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for PCM and PCB group. According to the MHT CET Cell the results will be declared on June 12 at 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the Exam this year can check the results on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET was held from May 9 to May 14 for the PCM group

For the PCB group it was conducted from May 15 to May 20.

The question paper, response sheet, and answer key were released on On May 26. Candidates were given a chance to raise their objections (if any) till May 28.

After the result declaration the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct online MHT CET counseling 2023 for qualified candidates. Candidates have to participate in the counseling process to be considered for admission based on MHT CET 2023 results.

Alongside the declaration of results, the test cell will also announce the names of MHT CET toppers 2023.