Maharashtra: MHT CET 2023 launches official website; syllabus, dates, exam details released

MHT CET syllabus for Technical Education, Medical Education, and Higher Education exams has been announced by the CET Cell

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has launched the website for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023.

In addition, the MHT CET syllabus for Technical Education, Medical Education, and Higher Education exams has been announced by the CET Cell. MHT CET 2023 registration, admit card, exam result, and admission process will take place on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2023 exam dates were announced earlier this month. The entrance exam for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses will be held from May 9 to 20, according to the tentative schedule.

MHT CET is scheduled for May 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13. The PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group exam will be held on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20.

Aside from MHT CET, the CET Cell also conducts entrance exams for Management, Hospitality, Higher Education, and other fields for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

It is also in charge of Maharashtra's NEET counselling, which leads to admission to the state's government and private medical colleges.

