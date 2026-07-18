Maharashtra MBA/MMS Admission Deadline Extended To July 19; CAP Round Schedule Announced | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the online registration deadline for first-year MBA/MMS admissions for the academic year 2026-27 to July 19, 2026 while releasing the detailed schedule for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

Document verification and scrutiny till July 20

Candidates can register online and upload the required documents till 5 pm on July 19, while document verification and application confirmation through E-Scrutiny or Physical Scrutiny will continue until July 20. The CET Cell has advised candidates to complete the process within the stipulated timeline to be considered for merit list preparation.

The provisional merit list will be published on July 22, followed by a grievance redressal window from July 23 to July 25. The final merit list and CAP Round I seat matrix will be displayed on July 27. Candidates can submit and confirm their option forms for the first round between July 28 and July 30, while the Round I seat allotment will be announced on August 2.

Four CAP rounds to be held; institute admissions by Sept 15

The CET Cell will conduct four CAP rounds, after which institute-level admissions will begin. The entire admission process, including institute quota admissions, will conclude on September 15.

Candidates who appeared for the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 are exempt from paying the admission registration fee. However, applicants seeking admission through CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT or GMAT scores and who did not register for the MAH MBA/MMS CET will have to pay a registration fee of ₹1,500 or the General category and ₹1,300 for reserved category candidates from Maharashtra.

The CET Cell has urged aspirants to regularly visit the official admission portal for updates, as the schedule is subject to revision if required.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/