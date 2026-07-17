Murshidabad Train-School Van Collision Kills 5; CM Suvendu Adhikari Warns Of Strict Action | X

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday warned of strict action after three school students and a cyclist were among five people who had died after a passenger train rammed a school van in Murshidabad.

According to police the crossing was open when a passenger train was scheduled to pass, and the van carrying school students spotted the open crossing and tried to drive across the tracks.

At the same time, a cyclist tried to cross the tracks when a Nimtita-Katwa local train rammed the school van.

Three students and a cyclist identified as 50-year-old Jamshed Sheikh died on spot and the injured people were taken to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital where another injured person succumbed to the injuries.

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The bodies of the dead have been sent for autopsy.

Talking to the media, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that after getting the news he had instructed the police to detain the gateman.

“Minister Gouri Sankar Ghosh has already visited the Hospital and is monitoring the situation. The SPs, DMs, police are monitoring the situation and the police had already arrested the railway gateman. Those found guilty will be given strict punishment,” said Adhikari.

Shibram Manjhi, spokesperson of Eastern Railways said, “The Railways has taken strict action, and the gateman has been arrested. A team of 10 members left for the incident site immediately upon receiving the information. Compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been announced. Treatment of the injured is ongoing.”

Notably, the state government had also announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs to those who have died in the incident.