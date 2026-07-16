Maharashtra Marks World Youth Skills Day With DAKSH Teacher Training, Industry MoUs & Kumbh Mela Skill Initiative |

Mumbai: Marking World Youth Skills Day, the Department of Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation organised a special programme today at the Central Hall of Elphinstone Technical High School, Fort. The programme was presided over by the Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha. On the occasion, several key initiatives aimed at further strengthening skill development in the State were launched.

DAKSH teacher training launched

With support from the World Bank, the Teachers Training Programme under the DAKSH Project was inaugurated online for instructor training in vocational trades across Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Maharashtra. In the first phase, 240 instructors will receive training in modern technologies covering trades such as Advanced Manufacturing, Electric Vehicles, CNC Machining, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Plumber, Surveyor, COPA, Welder, and Aeronautical Structure and Equipment Fitter. Leading industries including Mahindra & Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro have extended their support to this training initiative.

To promote industry-oriented skill development, the Society for Entrepreneurship Education and Innovation Development (SEEID) signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 2 COMS Consulting Private Limited, Border Plus Technology Private Limited, and Quess International Services Private Limited. These partnerships will provide language training, pre-departure orientation, documentation support, employer coordination, digital tracking, and post-placement assistance, ensuring comprehensive support for students seeking employment opportunities both within India and abroad.

Kumbh Mela skill initiative

In preparation for the forthcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, a Letter of Intent (LoI) was presented to Sahyadri Rural Development Foundation, Nashik for implementing Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) for 4,000 candidates and short-term skill training for 300 candidates. The initiative will help create a skilled workforce for the hospitality, retail, automobile, construction, healthcare and tourism sectors.

On the occasion, five national-level winners from Maharashtra, selected to represent India at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, were felicitated with cash awards. Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha also announced that Maharashtra’s participants winning a Gold Medal at the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 competition would receive a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, Silver Medal winners would receive ₹3 lakh, and Bronze Medal winners would receive ₹2 lakh.

Trainees & institutions honoured

Eleven trainees from the Internet of Things (IoT) course at Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Government Industrial Training Institute, Mumbai-1, who secured employment during the course of their training, were also felicitated. Additionally, two training institutions were issued Letters of Intent under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Skill Training Centre Scheme to expand access to quality skill training for youth from rural and remote areas. Snehdhara Charity Council was also honoured for providing indoor gym facilities, sports equipment and water coolers to Government Industrial Training Institutes under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

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Addressing the gathering, Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha said:

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the National Education Policy has accorded special importance to skill education from the school level itself. The importance of skills will continue to grow in the future, and it is the need of the hour to ensure that modern skill training reaches every young person across the State, especially those from tribal and remote regions. Indian youth have earned global recognition through their talent, integrity and hard work. The Government, in collaboration with industry, training institutions and various partners, is continuously working to equip them for employment opportunities both in India and abroad. Let us all contribute collectively towards making Maharashtra a more skilled and empowered State.”

The programme was attended by Smt. Manisha Verma, Additional Chief Secretary (Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation); Shri Shekhar Singh, Kumbh Mela Commissioner; Shri Amit Saini, Commissioner, Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship; Shri Satish Suryawanshi, Director, Directorate of Vocational Education and Training; the Chief Executive Officer of Maharashtra Institute for Skills; representatives of various industries, training institutions, instructors, students, and other dignitaries.

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