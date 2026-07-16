Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Orders Gaothan Status For Vasai Koliwadas; 1,500 Sq Ft Homes To Be Regularised

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed officials to immediately begin the process of granting Gaothan (village settlement) status to Koliwadas in Vasai, saying the state government is committed to resolving the long-pending issues faced by residents of these traditional fishing settlements.

Review meeting held

The directive was issued during a review meeting at Mantralaya attended by MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agrawal (via video conference), Palghar Collector Dr. Indurani Jakhad and senior government officials.

Providing major relief to residents of Koliwadas and Gaothan areas, Bawankule directed that residential structures of up to 1,500 sq ft built before January 1, 2011, be regularised. At the same time, he instructed officials to remove all unauthorised encroachments made after the cut-off date without delay.

Boundary issues to resolve

The minister noted that unclear boundaries of several Koliwadas have created technical hurdles in resolving land-related issues. He directed the administration to complete proper demarcation and land surveys through the Land Records Department before declaring the settlements as Gaothans.

Bawankule also said the government would take positive steps to transfer ownership of the land beneath residential houses to eligible occupants, enabling residents to secure legal ownership of their homes. He further directed officials to conduct a detailed study of properties currently owned by the Mumbai Port Trust where local residents claim occupancy rights. The minister assured that a separate meeting with the Port Trust authorities would be convened soon to work out a permanent solution to the issue.

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