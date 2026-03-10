Maharashtra Launches 'Cambridge Climate Quest' To Boost Climate Literacy In Schools For Classes 8,9

In a bid to push for environmental awareness, Maharashtra School Education Department launched a new e-learning initiative titled ‘Cambridge Climate Quest.’ | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a bid to push for environmental awareness, Maharashtra School Education Department launched a new e-learning initiative titled ‘Cambridge Climate Quest.’ The program aims to develop climate literacy among school students and encourage early understanding of environmental issues.

SCERT Signs MoU with Cambridge University Press at Mantralaya

To implement the initiative, the School Education Department, through the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cambridge University Press and Assessment India at a ceremony held at Mantralaya in Mumbai.

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse said that creating awareness about climate change among young students is crucial in the present global scenario. “Considering the climate crisis facing the world, it is important to build environmental awareness from an early age. The Climate Quest initiative will help students understand climate change, sustainability and environmental conservation,” he said.

The program will initially be introduced for students of Classes eight and nine through Cambridge’s digital learning platform. Over time, the initiative is expected to be expanded to include more students across the state.

Pankaja Munde and Other Dignitaries Present at Signing Ceremony

The MoU was signed in the presence of Environment and Climate Change, Animal Husbandry Minister Pankaja Munde, Minister of State for School Education Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar, Principal Secretary of the School Education and Sports Department Ranjitsinh Deol, and other senior officials from the education department and Cambridge University Press and Assessment. SCERT Director Dr. Hemant Vasekar and Cambridge University Press and Assessment Managing Director for South Asia Arun Rajamani formally signed the agreement.

Under the initiative, students will receive structured modules on climate science, ecosystems, renewable energy, sustainable development and responsible consumption. The program will also include teacher training, monitoring dashboards and certification for students who complete the course.

Initially, the course will be offered in English, with a Marathi version planned soon to ensure wider participation, particularly among students in rural areas.

Officials said the initiative will encourage critical thinking, real-life application of knowledge and prepare students for future opportunities in the emerging global green economy.

