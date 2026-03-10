BMC Education Chief Rajashree Shirwadkar Demands ₹42 Crore For CCTV Cameras, More Funds For Marathi Schools In Mumbai

Following the presentation of the Maharashtra State Budget for 2026–27, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Education Committee Chairperson Rajashree Shirwadkar has called for increased financial allocations to strengthen the municipal education system in Mumbai. | File Pic

Mumbai: Following the presentation of the Maharashtra State Budget for 2026–27, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Education Committee Chairperson Rajashree Shirwadkar has called for increased financial allocations to strengthen the municipal education system in Mumbai.

Emphasises Need to Upgrade Infrastructure in BMC Schools

Speaking after the state budget announcement, Shirwadkar emphasized the need for higher provisions in the education sector to improve infrastructure and enhance opportunities for students studying in BMC-run schools. She stated that municipal schools require additional funding to upgrade facilities and support the overall development of students.

Among her key demands is a provision of Rs. 42 crore for the installation of CCTV cameras across municipal schools to improve safety and monitoring on school premises. Shirwadkar said the move would help ensure better security for students and staff while also supporting effective administration within schools.

Demands ₹35 Lakh for Students in Marathi-Medium Schools

She also demanded a provision of Rs. 35 lakh specifically for students studying in Marathi-medium schools. According to Shirwadkar, targeted funding is necessary to support academic resources and initiatives that promote Marathi education within the municipal school system.

Highlighting the importance of education in shaping the future of the city, Shirwadkar urged the state government to prioritize increased funding in the education budget. She noted that better financial support would allow municipal schools to expand student facilities, introduce improved learning resources, and create a more conducive environment for education.

The BMC Education Committee, she said, remains committed to improving the quality of education in municipal schools and will continue to push for measures that benefit students and strengthen the city’s public education infrastructure.

Earlier this month, the civic body announced a budget of 4248 crores in its annual budget for 2026-27, with an increase of 263 crores from the last year. However, Shirwadkar had highlighted the lack of provisions for Marathi schools.

